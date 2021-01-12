US President Donald Trump says impeachment process is ridiculous – Donald Trump, speaking for first time on violence in US Parliament, refuses to shoulder his responsibilities

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to take responsibility for a violent crowd intrusion due to his alleged provocation in the Capitol building (US Parliament) last week. Trump said: “People think everything I said was absolutely right.” Trump made the remark for the first time in public after the violence on Capitol Hill.

He was due to leave for Texas on Tuesday for his campaign against illegal immigration. However, only eight days of his term remain and, on the other hand, the exercise of bringing an impeachment motion against him in Parliament for the second time continues. In this impeachment motion, the outgoing president was accused of having “incited to treason” on January 6 by his actions.

He said Trump encouraged his supporters to besiege the Capitol Building (Parliament complex) when the Electoral College vote count was underway and the process was interrupted by attacks from people. Five people, including a police officer, were killed in the incident.

Trump said on Tuesday that the “ real problem ” was not his rhetoric, but rather the narration Democrats made in connection with the “ Black Lives Matter ” protests and violence in Seattle and Portland this summer.