US President Joe Biden announces free beer after vaccination – Whidbey Daily News

The US government has set a target of providing at least one dose of vaccine to 70 percent of the population. So far, 62.8 percent of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine.

The whole world, infected with the Washington corona virus, is trying to get out of it. Meanwhile, the White House has announced that it will provide free beer in exchange for the corona vaccine. The US government has launched the campaign in collaboration with beer maker Anhusar-Bushch.

People are reluctant to get vaccinated

The death toll from the corona has not dropped. Despite this, people are reluctant to get vaccinated. The situation is similar in the United States.

Announcing the ‘month of operation’

President Joe Biden has declared the country a ‘working month’. The goal is to vaccinate as many citizens as possible before July 4. Biden plans to give at least one dose of the vaccine to 70 percent of the country’s population before Independence Day.

Both doses of the vaccine were administered to 13.36 crore people

To date, 62.8 percent of the adult population in the United States has received at least one dose of the vaccine. In addition, 13.36 crore people in the country have administered both doses of the vaccine. Currently, the pace of vaccination has slowed in the United States. Earlier, when lottery-like freebies were announced, 8 lakh people were vaccinated every day in the country. It is now down to 6 million per day.

Corona’s fears will be completely dispelled

The Enhizer-Bush Company has announced that it will provide free beer to people aged 21 and over if Biden’s goal is met after providing the vaccine to a population of 70. President Joe Biden says everyone will enjoy the summer once the 70 percent immunization goal is met. The fear of corona among the common people will be completely eradicated.