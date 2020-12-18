US relations in Sri Lanka: China’s great strategic victory in Sri Lanka, America pushed back by a big problem, know what’s going to happen – US abandons Millennium Challenge cooperation agreement with Sri Lanka, a strategic victory for China

Colombo

In an attempt to thwart China’s movement in the Indian Ocean, the United States suffered a major setback in Sri Lanka. The United States decided to end the $ 480 million Millennium Development Assistance program because of Sri Lanka’s apathy. This is seen as a major strategic victory for China, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sri Lanka in October to try to convince him of the deal.

American pressure did not work

During his visit to Colombo, the US Secretary of State pressured Gotbaya Rajapaksa’s government to sign the Millennium Challenge Cooperation Agreement. When Sri Lanka hesitated to sign it, Pompeo called on the Gotbaya administration to clearly choose China or the United States. Following this statement, China also expressed strong opposition to Pompeo’s visit.

U.S. Embassy issued statement

Today, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo released a statement on Thursday that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) board of directors has decided that funds approved for Sri Lanka will now be made available to other eligible partner countries. Please say that Nepal has also kept this agreement in abeyance. While the United States claims that it does not violate the sovereignty of any country.

Sri Lanka considers violation of sovereignty

The Millennium Challenge Cooperation Agreement was approved by the former government of Ranil Wickremesinghe in the last year of his term. At the time, this agreement could not be approved by the Sri Lankan Parliament. A large number of people in Sri Lanka felt that this agreement compromised the country’s sovereignty and national security.

America has signed this agreement with 30 countries

The agreement calls the United States a development project aimed at reducing poverty. But many in Sri Lanka see it as a means of military expansion in the Indian Ocean. The United States has signed this agreement with some 30 countries around the world. As a result he spends $ 13.5 billion.

Sri Lankan-US relations deteriorated under Trump administration

America’s relations with Sri Lanka have deteriorated under the Trump administration. The United States has also banned the entry of Sri Lankan Army Chief Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva into the United States for human rights violations. Who is considered a war hero in 30 years of fighting Tamil extremism.

What will be the effect?

The breakdown of this agreement will certainly deteriorate relations between the United States and Sri Lanka. The United States wants to strengthen its presence in the Indian Ocean. At the same time, China’s decision is to dramatically reduce the US intervention in Sri Lanka. The dragon seems to be successful in this task. Recently, China announced a new tranche of debt to Sri Lanka. After which, China will increase further in Sri Lanka and the Indian Ocean region. It also increased the risk for India.