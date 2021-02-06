US relations with China: will deal directly with China’s challenges and work together on interests, ”what does Biden think? – America will directly take up the challenges presented by China

US President Joe Biden has called China the most aggressive opponent. Biden said his administration will not only directly address Beijing’s challenges, but will not hesitate to work with it when it comes to America’s interests. Biden also referred to an emerging and much more aggressive China as the biggest challenge for his foreign policy. He stressed the need for allied countries to respond to the strategic competition created by Beijing.

Biden spoke to State Department staff in Washington at their Foggy Bottom headquarters, saying we will fight China’s violation of economic rules and its intransigence on human rights, intellectual property and law. global governance. He said that we will directly address the challenges that our most serious competitor, China, poses to its prosperity, security and democratic values.

Significantly, Sino-US relations are important to both countries and the world. In recent times, relations between the two countries have deteriorated with trade, espionage and the epidemic of the corona virus. Biden has said his administration is ready to work with China when it comes to America’s interests.

Giving an indication of his administration’s policy towards China, he said, “But when it comes to America’s best interests, we are also ready to work with Beijing.” We will work to improve the situation in the country by working with our partners and partners, by reshaping our role in international institutions, by regaining our credibility and our moral authority.

That is why Biden said we have started working to restore U.S. participation internationally and take a leadership position in catalyzing global action on common challenges. In Beijing, China reacted strongly to this, saying the two countries can achieve great achievements together, and their common interests are more important than differences. Biden has said he will cooperate with Beijing to meet its challenges and advance American interests.

Regarding Biden’s statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Friday that China and the United States can play a role in bringing common interests and world peace, stability and prosperity. It is natural that we have differences, but our common interests are more important. Great achievements can be achieved through our cooperation.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington told reporters his priority was not gaining access to China for Goldman Sachs (investment bank). He said our priority was to deal with the economic exploitation of China, affecting American jobs and American workers.