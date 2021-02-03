US, Russia agree to limit nuclear weapons and extend treaty for 5 years – US extends term of nuclear weapons deal with Russia

Washington

The United States has extended the term of the nuclear munitions agreement with Russia to limit the stockpile of nuclear weapons by five years. The United States has said the move is the start of the Biden administration’s efforts to address the security challenges of the 21st century.

A day before the deal expired, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was expanding it. Blinken said in a statement: “Today the United States took the first step towards improving this resolution and extended the agreement with the Russian Federation for five years.

He said: “President Biden has made it clear that the expansion of the ‘New Start Treaty’ is only the beginning of our efforts to address the security challenges of the 21st century.” Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law extending the term of the agreement.