us russia news in hindi: the american B-1 bombers reached norway, then the missiles launched by russia, then europe on the verge of war? – US Air Force Rockwell B-1 Lancer strategic bombers deploy to Norway, Russia announces several missile tests towards Bear Gap

Tensions with Russia suddenly increased to a large extent as soon as Biden became President of the United States. The fire burning between these two superpowers represents the danger of burning all of Europe. The United States and Russia are already embarking on the assassination of the king in the Baltic Sea. Now that battleground has extended to Barent C. Just as America has deployed its most powerful nuclear bombers in Norway, Russia has also returned its missiles. America is believed to be trying to challenge Russia at the start of the new president’s tenure. At the same time, Russia is not going to crack down at all costs. These days, tensions between Russia and European countries have also continued since the arrest of Alexei Navalny, pitting him against President Vladimir Putin. As the European Union considers imposing new sanctions, Russia has also warned that if it does, it will sever ties entirely.

Russia warned of missile test

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a NOTAM for the missile test upon the arrival of US 4B-1 strategic bombers in the region. In fact, it’s a warning that a deadly flying object will be tested in this area. So this theft in this area is either prohibited. Or if a military plane is flown, it is alerted. This warning is scheduled for the period from February 18 to 24. This warning covers areas from the Norwegian mainland to the island of Svalbard. This area is known as the Beer Gap. The impact zone of this missile also includes the entire Barent C area, where several Russian warships are patrolling.

U.S. B-2 bomber support team reaches Norway

The United States is constantly striving to strengthen its military presence in Europe. Therefore, a team of 200 members of the US military has already arrived in Norway. It also includes the B-1 strategic aircraft maintenance team, the weapons handling team as well as the American commandos. A month earlier, Joe Biden had rescinded Trump’s order asking him to withdraw US forces stationed in Germany. Besides Norway and Germany, the US military is also present in Greenland. In such a situation, Russia is afraid that somewhere the United States does not plan to reduce its influence and siege Europe by this trick. Because, during Trump’s tenure, the U.S. military struggled to find its way into the Baltic Sea. However, this effort could not be successful due to Russian vigilance.

This missile test is the US response to Russia

Christian Otland, senior researcher at the Norwegian Defense Research Center (FFI), said the timing of Russian missile testing and the expected arrival of US B1 bombers are linked. This is a direct warning to the United States that if they try to do something, the consequences will be severe. He said Russia’s missile test could be a way of protesting the presence of US bombers on Norwegian soil. The Russian test area is located between the 22nd and 25th degrees east longitude. Allied planes generally do not conduct training east of this line due to Norway’s own restrictions. Because, Norway also fears the infiltration of Russian planes. For this reason, Norway has declared this whole area as a non-air area.

Many Russian warships patrol this area

Norwegian Commanded Forces spokesperson Major Brynzer Stordal confirmed that Russian authorities had announced the creation of a NOTAM zone in international waters between mainland Norway and Beer Gap. Stordal said it was issued for the purpose of providing security in the region for Russia. We certainly monitor such activity in the areas around us that we get naturally. Norwegian, Russian and European trawlers permanently fish in the sea between the North Cape and the Beer Gap. This whole area is full of fish, thanks to which fishermen from all countries continue to come to this area with their trollers.

Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet is deployed with nuclear missiles

Russia’s large Nordic fleet is deployed in this region. Including deadly ballistic missiles and nuclear submarines. It has the ability to strike for seconds in the event of a nuclear attack on Russia. This means that if a country has launched a nuclear attack against major Russian military bases, Russia can also retaliate with the help of the Northern Fleet stationed in the region. It is not easy to follow Russian nuclear submarines in this region of the North Atlantic. In this region, water accumulates in many areas during the winter season. Under which a submarine is very difficult to detect.