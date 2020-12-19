US-Russian relations: will America sever ties with Russia? The last 2 consulates will also be closed – we will close the last 2 consulates in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg in Russia

Washington

All is not normal between the United States and Russia. Shortly after the cyberattack on the Institute of Nuclear Weapons, the United States announced that it would close two of its remaining consulates in Russia. The Trump administration has also officially briefed the US Congress on this.

Trump administration gave information to US Congress

Last week, the US State Department told lawmakers it would temporarily stop operating the consulate in the city of Vladivostok, in eastern Russia, while the consulate in the city of Yekaterinburg, in southern Russia would be suspended. The State Department did not send this notice to the US Congress until December 10.

Tensions rise in both countries over cyberattacks

Suspected Russian hackers are believed to be involved in the recent cyberattacks against the United States. After which the United States decided to reduce its relations with immediate effect. This notification also states that since 2017, Russia has reduced the number of employees in US embassies. So we have to close these trade embassies.

US sanctions against Turkey: case of purchase of an S-400 missile system from Russia, US sanctions against Turkey

From now on, US diplomats will stay in Moscow

After the closure of these trade embassies, the only diplomatic facility in the United States will be available at the embassy in Moscow. The United States ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle in 2018 after the murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain. In response to this, Russia has also decided to close the US consulate in St. Petersburg.

Great Russian statement on relations with India: our relations are weakening because of America

The two trade embassies have been closed since March

The US Consulate in Vladivostok was temporarily closed in March due to the Corona outbreak. Since then, staff had already started removing equipment, documents and other sensitive items. The Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg consulates have deployed a total of 10 US diplomats and 33 local agents.

Iran to increase military strength with Russia, refuses to succumb to US sanctions

No closing date announced

The United States has not announced a specific date to close these trade embassies. According to the notice, US employees stationed in these two locations will be transferred to the Moscow embassy. The ministry estimates that the final closure of the Vladivostok consulate will save $ 3.2 million per year.