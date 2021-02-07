US sanction on iran: who wants to change the nuclear deal as soon as Biden becomes president, said – if you want a nuclear deal … – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warns Joe Bidem, says we must lift all sanctions if he wants iran to return to nuclear treatment

Iran is once again warning America to lift the sanctions imposed on it. Ayatollah Ali Khamani, Iran’s supreme religious leader, has backed down to revert to the nuclear deal. In 2018, Donald Trump had to break the nuclear deal with Iran.

Iran looks bright as Biden becomes the new president of the United States. Iran’s supreme religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday warned that we will not resume our nuclear commitments until the United States ends the sanctions. In fact, Iran feels that under Biden’s tenure, the United States can once again implement the nuclear deal. In May 2018, then-President Donald Trump announced a unilateral split against Iran, alleging violations of the nuclear deal.

‘America returns to deal after ban lifted’

Ayatollah Ali Khamani has said that if (the United States) wants Iran to return to its commitments, the United States should abolish all sanctions. Then we will do the check and see if the restrictions were overcome correctly. Only then will we come back to our commitments. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has also previously said that he has no doubts that the Biden administration will join the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA). The agreement included Iran, America, France, Britain, China, Russia and the European Union.

Iran demands heavy compensation from America

Iranian officials have said their country will be ready to return to the JCPOA provided heavy concessions are given to us. The United States will also have to compensate us for the economic loss caused by the sanctions. Biden also indicated in his speeches ahead of the presidential election that he could join the nuclear deal with Iran.

Khamnai has already called for an end to restrictions

Previously, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also praised the Obama administration. Khamani had said Iran must work to ease sanctions. Iran will support him if the sanctions are lifted in a correct, intelligent, Iranian-Islamic and dignified manner. These remarks from the two senior Iranian leaders indicate that they are very optimistic about the Biden administration.

Iran warned America again, said – We are ready to respond to any military pressure

Iran remains an underground nuclear center

The Associated Press news agency published satellite photos a few days ago claiming that Iran is rapidly building an underground nuclear facility near the village of Fordo. At the same time, Iran has yet to publicly accept any new construction at Fordo. However, after the arrival of the new photographs, many countries launched a verbal attack on Tehran.

Iran also failed to provide information to the international agency.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the international agency that monitors nuclear programs around the world, declined to comment on the Iranian Fordo plant. Experts from this agency are still in Tehran in connection with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The agency has yet to release any report mentioning the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Fordo.