US sanctions against the International Criminal Court: Joe Biden lifts sanctions against agents of the International Criminal Court: Joe Biden cancels the ban on two agents of the International Criminal Court

US sanctions against the International Criminal Court: Joe Biden lifts sanctions against agents of the International Criminal Court

US President Joe Biden overturned another decision by the Donald Trump administration, overturning sanctions imposed on two officers of the International Criminal Court.

US President Joe Biden continues to end many policies of the Donald Trump administration. In the wake of the migrant law, climate change and a return to the WHO, Biden also overturned Trump’s decision that placed restrictions on two officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Trump’s order was seen as an aggressive move targeting international institutions and officials.

America irritated by many Criminal Court rulings

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States still disagrees with some lawsuits. This permanent body in The Hague in the Netherlands is responsible for handling cases of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. The United States is not involved in nearly 120 member countries of the court.

America will pressure diplomatically

Blinken has said, however, that we believe our concerns about these issues will be addressed through diplomacy, not bans. The lifting of sanctions indicates that the Biden administration intends to revert to multilateral institutions. The Trump administration had withdrawn the United States from many international institutions and agreements and had severely criticized many others, including the ICC.

The Court expressed the hope of advancing the legal system

The Trump administration had alleged that these institutions had many flaws and worked against American interests. Sylvia Fernandez de Gurmendi, chair of the tribunal’s management body for member nations, said the removal of sanctions by the United States would help advance a rights-based international system.