US sanctions against Turkey: Turkey has charged US sanctions on the purchase of S-400, said – Come and talk together – Turkey wants talks on US sanctions for the purchase of an S-missile system 400

Ankara

In an attempt to become the leader of Muslims in the world, Turkey is thwarted by US restrictions on the purchase of S-400. The Turkish defense minister called for talks with the new US administration and a review of the decision to ban Russian arms purchases. On the flip side, the United States has also taken a tough stance, making it clear that sanctions will not be lifted until Turkey abandons Russian defense technology.

Turkey to buy second shipment of S-400 from Russia

Late on Wednesday, when Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Aker was asked whether Turkey was considering abandoning Russia’s S-400 system under US pressure, he said he hoped the issue would be resolved before such agreement can be reached. . Aker also said negotiations were underway with Russia on the acquisition of the second shipment of S-400s.

The dispute between the United States and Turkey escalated

In December, the United States banned four Turkish officials under the Katsa Law, aimed at reducing Russian influence. The ban also includes a ban on export licenses for the Turkish defense industry. For the first time, the law was used to punish the NATO partner country. These sanctions have deepened the rift between the United States and Turkey. There are already numerous disputes between the two countries over a wide range of issues, including Turkish military action in Syria and elsewhere.

Turkey calls for talks with America

Aker said things shouldn’t be messed up that way. Let’s sit down and talk together and solve the problem. However, US officials have ruled out talks with Turkey. He also said that the sanctions cannot be lifted as long as there is a Russian air defense system on Turkish soil.

Turkey and Russian S-400 missile defense system to be used by US threat

America leaves Turkey from F-35 program

The United States has pulled out of its F-35 fighter jets program, opposing NATO member Turkey buying Russia’s anti-aircraft system. The United States had said the S-400 system was a threat to stealth fighters and could not be used with the NATO system. The United States has also warned to ban Turkey for this. Turkey said it bought the S-400 missile defense system from Russia after the United States refused to sell the American Patriot system.

Reconnaissance in Turkey of F-16 aircraft with S-400 radar

A few days ago, it was reported that the Turkish military had activated the Russian S-400 defense system. The Turkish force uses the radar of this Russian defense system to detect F-16 fighter jets. Using this radar, it attempts to track F-16 ships from France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus involved in NATO’s Unumia military exercise.