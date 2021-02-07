US sanctions on Iran: Joe Biden’s Iran, stop uranium enrichment first, then remove ban – Joe Biden says we will not lift sanctions on Iran until Tehran will not have stopped enriching uranium

Joe Biden refuses to lift US sanctions on Iran Bideon said Iran would stop enriching uranium first, then Iranian Supreme Religious Leader Khamenei called for an end to Washington sanctions

The new President of the United States, Joe Biden, has warned Iran in a stern tone. He said the sanctions will not be lifted until Iran stops the uranium enrichment program. Iran’s supreme religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that we will not resume our nuclear commitments until the United States ends the sanctions. Since then, a cycle of rhetoric has started between the two countries.

The brutal enrichment of uranium in the United States

Joe Biden was asked on Sunday whether the United States would lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic to bring Iran back to the negotiating table. To that, Joe Biden said “no”. They must first halt uranium enrichment. In May 2018, then-President Donald Trump announced a unilateral split against Iran, alleging violations of the nuclear deal.

Biden’s attitude is gentle on Iran

Before the election, it was possible that the United States could once again revert to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran after Biden became president. Joe Biden was the vice president when this deal was struck. He worked closely with Iranian authorities regarding the deal.

Khamenei said – America returned to deal after ban was lifted

Ayatollah Ali Khamani has said that if (the United States) wants Iran to return to its commitments, the United States should abolish all sanctions. Then we will do the check and see if the restrictions were overcome correctly. Only then will we come back to our commitments. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has also previously said that he has no doubts that the Biden administration will join the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA). The agreement included Iran, America, France, Britain, China, Russia and the European Union.

Which, as Biden became president, against Iran said – if you want a nuclear deal …

Iran demands heavy compensation from America

Iranian officials have said their country will be ready to return to the JCPOA provided heavy concessions are given to us. The United States will also have to compensate us for the economic loss caused by the sanctions. Biden also indicated in his speeches ahead of the presidential election that he could join the nuclear deal with Iran.