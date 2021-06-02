US scientists made the first biomilq of human breast milk in the lab

Strong points:

There is good news for parents who cannot breastfeed their children. Two women scientists prepared breast milk in the laboratory for the first time in the world, this milk was named bio-milk and contains hundreds of proteins, fatty acids.Caroline (USA)

There is great news for the millions of parents around the world who cannot breastfeed their babies. For the first time in the world, two American scientists have succeeded in preparing breast milk in the laboratory. This milk was named Biomilk. Scientists who did so said they tested the nutritional value of organic milk. In addition, hundreds of proteins, fatty acids, and other fats have been tried to mix in abundance, just like real breast milk.

The company that makes the organic milk says it’s more than the ingredients in breast milk. Layla Strickland, co-founder and scientific director of the company, said: “Our recent work has shown that much of the complexity of dairy production occurs by reproducing the difficult relationships between the cells that make it up and by combining the experiences of the body during feeding can be achieved.

Find out how the idea of ​​making breast milk came about

The idea of ​​making breast milk was born when Layla Strickland’s baby was born prematurely and she had difficulty feeding it. Layla Strickland is a cell biologist. Milk could not be made inside her body to nourish the child. She tried a lot, but she failed. After that, he started generating memory cells inside the lab in 2013. After that, in 2019, he partnered up with food scientist Michelle Egger.

Together, they launched their startup Biomilk. In February 2020, the two scientists announced that memory cells grown in the lab made sugar and casein, the two main substances found in milk. After that, the way of making breast milk was cleared. Scientists have said that this milk will hit the market within the next three years.