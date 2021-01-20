US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Says China Is Treating Genocide Against Uyghur Muslims: US Is A Heavy Blow For China; treatment of Uighar Muslims declared “ genocide ”

Strong points:

The US government Donald Trump has given China on the move a hard blow. Mike Pompeo has declared China’s relations with the Uyghurs as genocide. The United States has also announced new sanctions against China.

The US government of Donald Trump has dealt China on the move hard. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that China’s relations with Uïgar Muslims in Xinjiang province are genocide. Also announced a new ban. Mike Pompeo made the announcement at a time when Biden has only a few hours left to take over.

Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted: “I have determined that China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in its province of Xinjiang.” China targets Uighar Muslims and ethnic and religious minority groups. It is an insult to the Chinese people and to civilized countries around the world ”. He said China and the Communist Party must be held accountable.

Why is China shaving Muslim women in Uigar? The American NSA explained the reason

Biden’s team did not respond

Biden’s team has yet to respond to this Pompeo announcement. However, many members of Biden’s team have already supported such a ban. The US Secretary of State did not impose this ban suddenly. In the past, the United States has imposed several sanctions against China. The latest restrictions are also a link in the same direction.

Eight million Muslims jailed in Chinese detention camp, intelligence documents reveal

Since last year, the Trump administration has increased the pressure on China. The United States has banned many officials and companies from China’s ongoing activities in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea. These restrictions were further tightened when Trump and Pompeo accused China of hiding the Corona virus in the past. Previously, Pompeo lifted the ban on U.S. diplomatic relations with Taiwanese authorities.

Mike Pompeo imposed new restrictions on China