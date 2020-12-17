US snowstorm: US snowstorm leads to vehicle crashes amid coronavirus vaccination: Ice storm threat amid US Corona virus vaccination campaign

The greatest impact of the corona virus outbreak has been seen in America and now the country’s vaccination campaign has started. Meanwhile, in cold weather, the possibility of slowing down the pace of vaccination and testing was created due to the snowstorm. Snowfall began to intensify from northern Virginia to New York on Thursday afternoon and up to 0.6 meters of snow is expected in many places. This has raised the challenge for authorities to continue or stop testing for the corona virus.

‘If not one or the other problem arises’

Outdoor dining platforms in New York City were also affected by heavy snowfall. The statement by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy shows how the administration has also been battered by successive losses. He said, “Our theme today should be that if one thing (problem) is not there, the other is standing.” He called on people to remember to wear masks while helping someone with snow removal.

Challenge to send a vaccine in the middle of a storm

However, officials say the cold will not prevent the vaccine from being distributed. From Monday, vaccines for health workers were launched. The vaccine will be administered to 3 million workers and residents of retirement homes across the country. Alex Azar, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, said on Wednesday the government was tracking vaccine shipments and staff were ready to receive them. They hoped that the companies sending the vaccine will prepare with the storm in mind.

How will the vaccine be delivered?

35 vaccine shipments must be made to New Jersey hospitals in two to three days. Murphy says instructions have already been given on this and trucks delivering the vaccine will not have to comply with other storm-related restrictions on commercial vehicles. At the same time, New York Governor Andrew Kaomo said the first vaccine had been given to 90 hospitals and the next delivery would take place after Tuesday. The storm should be over by then.

3 killed, more than 200 accidents

More than 600 flights to and from the United States were canceled due to the freezing storm. So far, three people have died in different incidents due to the storm. Two people died in an accident in Pennsylvania and one person in North Carolina died. There have been over 200 accident reports in Virginia. People have been urged to stay indoors and bus trains are also canceled in many places. People were asked to leave the house only for urgent work.

Things can be serious right now

At the same time, the National Weather Service says the storm will create several threats from the mid-Atlantic to the northeast. This can cause heavy rains and snow in the central Atlantic with severe cold. New York City can experience heavy snowfall and New Zealand can also cause flooding in coastal areas with strong winds. Tornadoes and hurricanes can also occur in North Carolina. At the same time, snow and rain in Virginia have lost power to thousands of homes and business institutions.