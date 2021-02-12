US State Department tweet in Kashmir: America: Biden administration said India’s Kashmir and Pakistan hot

Washington / Islamabad

Pakistan was enraged by the Joe Biden administration of the United States, which announced Kashmir to India. Pakistan has filed a protest against this. In fact, the South and Central Asia Office of the US Department of External Affairs posted a tweet in which they said that we welcome the restoration of the 4G internet facility in Jammu and Kashmir in India. Pakistan has spice up this tweet.

Pakistan expressed deep disappointment with the US State Department in its tweet referring to the restoration of 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s foreign ministry in Islamabad said: “The status of Jammu and Kashmir has been challenged in numerous UN Security Council resolutions and by the international community, in which case it is inconsistent.” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also embarked on the controversy.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Biden administration should not ignore the reality on the ground in Kashmir. He called on the whole world for the Kashmir issue to be resolved peacefully. Qureshi said the Biden administration talks about privileges, but ignores the reality on the ground in Kashmir. In contrast, on this dispute, the Biden administration said on Wednesday that there had been no change in its policy relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the tweet, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters: “I want to make it clear that there has been no change in US policy in the region.” The South and Central Asia Office of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, “We welcome the restoration of 4G Internet facility in Jammu and Kashmir, India. This is an important milestone for local residents and we hope that political and economic progress will continue to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Let us know that all 4G mobile internet service was restored in Jammu and Kashmir on February 5th. Exactly a year and a half ago, in August 2019, the central government removed Jammu and Kashmir’s special state status to make it a union territory, after which 4G internet service was shut down. At the same time, Pakistan expressed its disappointment over the US State Department referring to the restoration of 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir in its tweet.