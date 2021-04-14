US troops in Afghanistan: US troops withdraw from Afghanistan Latest news: US troops withdraw from Afghanistan Joe Biden September 11, 2021 deadline

Strong points:

Now, US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. The Trump administration began talks with the Taliban on May 1, 2021, the final year on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. , killing more than 3,000 people. people in Washington.

On the other hand, the Taliban announced that they would not participate in any peace talks with Afghanistan until the withdrawal of American troops. For peace in Afghanistan, the Taliban and Afghanistan have held several rounds of talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, without however producing any results. Turkey has now announced that it will act as an intermediary between the Taliban and the government to make peace in Afghanistan.

The White House reported that President Joe Biden will publicly announce his decision on Wednesday. A senior official in the Biden administration has said that the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan will begin from May 1, when we plan to end it on September 11. Regarding this plan, it is claimed that by invoking security or human rights in Afghanistan, American soldiers will not be arrested for long.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has stated bluntly that peace in Afghanistan does not mean a political agreement to share power. He said it was to fulfill the wishes of people who want to end the violence and bloodshed in a war-torn country. Everyone wants the violence to stop in the country. No matter how hard the enemy tries to harm the country, Afghanistan will take a step back.

If a peace deal is struck between Afghanistan and the Taliban, it could hurt India. If the Taliban is strong in Afghanistan, experts say, it will be a matter of concern for India. The Taliban have traditionally been close to the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. In such a situation, if the Taliban come to power or are strong, it may harm the interests of India at the behest of Pakistan.

India has invested billions of dollars to develop Afghanistan. According to the report, India has so far provided more than $ 3 billion in aid to Afghanistan. Thanks to which Parliament, roads and dams were built there. India is still working on 116 community development projects. These include education, health, agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, renewable energies, sports and the construction of administrative infrastructure. India is also working on the Mulberry Dam and Drinking Water Project for Kabul.