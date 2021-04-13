US UFO Video: US UFO Viral Pyramid Fake Video: US UFO Viral Pyramid Video Fake

Washington

The US Department of Defense has long investigated incidents of sightings of unidentified flying objects or UFOs. A lot of these videos have come out in which we see something weird and poor stealing, which is unrecognizable. Sometimes these videos or reports are also fake.

However, a Pentagon official clarified that the video of the “ pyramid ” shaped thing taken in 2019 is not fake. It was seen hovering over a US Navy ship.

What was this pyramid?

In July 2019, the American missile destroyer USS Russell featured a pyramid-shaped object. The video was made public by documentary director Jeremy Corbell. They claim that this mysterious object was not part of any project in America or of any technology created by humans. It was previously described as a drone, but Corbel says that due to its size, it doesn’t look like they would have followed an aerodynamic principle.

Pentagon spokeswoman Su Gog told Futurism that what is seen in this video is not wrong. The Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF) is investigating. However, he clarified that this cannot be discussed in public, given the safety of operations.

According to Mick West of Contract Science, these pyramids can also be deceived by optical illusion or sight. It can be seen in the video due to the night vision technology.

