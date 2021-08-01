US, UK and Israel accuse Iran of attacking ship, Tehran denies: US, UK and Israel accuse Iran of attacking tanker, Tehran denies

Dubai

Britain echoed Israel’s claim on Sunday that Iran launched a drone strike on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea. This has increased the pressure on Iran, which refuses to attack. Describing it as an illegal and brutal attack, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said his country and his allies were planning a coordinated response to Thursday night’s attack on the oil tanker Merker Street.

It is the first known deadly attack on a trading vessel in the region in a long time, amid tensions that erupted after the world powers’ truncated nuclear deal with Iran. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iran and its militia allies have carried out suicide drone strikes in the past.

Israeli prime minister said – will respond in his own way

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday blamed Iran for a drone attack on an Israeli-operated tanker off the coast of Oman, saying he made a serious mistake. However, Iran has denied the attack. Two crew members were killed in this attack.

Iran has denied any involvement in Thursday night’s attack on the oil tanker Mercer Street, but Bennett indirectly threatened Iran. This is the first fatality in the region in a few years after the end of attacks on commercial ships. It is linked to tensions with Iran over the nuclear deal. No one claimed responsibility for this attack. However, Israel accused Iran of carrying out this attack.

Bennett Said – Iran’s Cowardly Act

Bennett told the weekly cabinet meeting that Iran had done the cowardly act and was now trying to evade responsibility. They deny it. Now I can say with confidence that it was Iran that attacked the ship. He said intelligence agencies have found evidence of Iran’s involvement and we hope the international community will make it clear to the Iranian regime that he made a serious mistake. In any case, we know how to respond to Iran.

Iran denies allegations

Iran has denied the allegations. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzahed said such allegations and counter-allegations are not new. Those responsible for this attack are those who allowed the Israeli regime to gain a foothold in the region. It is nothing new that the well-known anti-Iran lobby in the United States is using any opportunity to launch accusations against the Islamic country.