US universities ask Indian students to revaccinate for admission – Whidbey Daily News

If you are also planning to study abroad this year, be aware of a few things. Many countries in Europe, including the United States, require Indian students to be revaccinated, especially if they have received indigenous vaccines such as Covaccine. Many universities in the United States only apply to admit Indian students after obtaining the vaccine approved by the World Health Organization.

Some selected foreign universities are not considering Indian vaccines and Russian Sputnik-V vaccine to live up to their health standards. These universities cite a lack of data on the efficacy and safety of these vaccines. According to Christine Nordlund, a spokesperson for the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the safety and effectiveness of two different vaccines against the virus have not yet been studied. Christine said Indian students who have received their native vaccines will also have to wait a period of 28 days to be revaccinated. It should be mentioned that vaccines approved by WHO and validated by US universities include vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc.

2 lakh Indian students visit every year

More than 2 lakh Indian students are admitted to American universities each year. In such a situation, there is also a possibility of economic loss for these universities due to these new vaccine related rules. It is estimated that each year these universities earn around 28,38,91,72,50,000 rupees ($ 39 billion) in tuition fees alone.