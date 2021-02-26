US urges India Pakistan to hold direct Kashmir talks welcomes LOC ceasefire declaration: India, Pakistan should speak directly on Kashmir, ceasefire welcome statement -fire: United States

Strong points:

The Biden administration has called on India and Pakistan to speak directly to resolve the Kashmir issue. The United States welcomed the statement that the Line of Control ceasefire agreement must be honored. Positive steps explained

In its first statement on Jammu and Kashmir, the Joe Biden administration of the United States called on India and Pakistan to speak directly to resolve the issue. The United States welcomes the joint statement by India and Pakistan on strict adherence to all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control and in other areas. The Biden administration called it a positive step towards peace and stability in South Asia.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news conference that the administration called on both sides to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement to reduce tensions over the LoC. “We condemn the terrorists infiltrating across the line of control,” he said. Price said: “Regarding America’s role, we support the direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other related issues and we certainly welcome the agreement, which has entered into force. February 25. ”

“ A positive step towards peace in South Asia ”

Price said Pakistan is an important ally with which the United States has many common interests. The same White House press secretary Jane Saki said the United States welcomes the joint declaration by India and Pakistan to strictly adhere to all ceasefire agreements. He called it a positive step towards peace and stability in South Asia. Jane Saki said the Biden administration was in contact with leaders and officials in the region, including Pakistan.

“The United States welcomes the joint statement by India and Pakistan that the two countries have agreed to strictly adhere to the ceasefire along the Line of Control and that it entered into force on February 25, ”Saki said. Asked about this, the press secretary said: “This is a positive step towards peace and stability in South Asia, in which we share common interests.” We encourage both countries to continue this progress ”. Asked whether Pakistan is taking adequate measures in the fight against terrorism, he said: “I will tell you the Foreign Ministry or the Intelligence Department about this assessment.”