USAF Sixth Generation Fighter Aircraft: US Sixth Generation Fighter Aircraft Program Everything You Want To Know: Everything You Need To Know About US Sixth Generation Fighter Aircraft

Strong points:

The United States, which makes the sixth generation of state-of-the-art fighter jets, will replace the F-22 Raptor, will fly more weapons over longer distances.

America, the world’s largest superpower, is preparing these days to make the sixth-generation fighter jet. The US Air Force has made a big reveal on the centerpiece of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) system. This fighter plane will be able to hit any part of the world after flying in one go. Not only that, the enemy will not be able to escape even in the air because of his blows.

US Air Force chief reveals

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., testifying to the budget request for fiscal year 2022, said the primary role of this fighter jet will be to establish air domination. However, he would also be lethal by destroying his ground targets. In such a situation, it is expected to be a multirole fighter aircraft.

This American fighter plane will replace

The sixth-generation multirole fighter aircraft will replace the US Air Force’s Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor aircraft. This aircraft was inducted into the US Air Force on December 15, 2005, 16 years ago today. So far 195 units have been manufactured, 8 of which have been kept for testing. The remaining 187 F-22 Raptors are operational in the US Air Force. This plane is equipped with such dangerous technology that America has not sold it to any other country.

Will have more range than the F-22

The head of the US Air Force also said that the NGAD fighter jet will have a greater range than the F-22. Not only that, this aircraft will be able to fly with heavy weapons. He said the aircraft would be useful in conducting the required long-term missions in the Indo-Pacific region. The United States has tensions with China and Russia in the region. In such a situation, NGAD fighter jets will be able to patrol long distances by flying from US air bases.

The American F-22 Raptor

US Air Force report mentioned

A recent US Air Force biennial report suggested a larger mixed-wing airframe than that of the F-22. It will have more space to store weapons inside the plane and tanks to store an additional amount of jet fuel. Air Force magazine quoted the Chief of Air Combat Command of the US Air Force, General Mark D. Kelly, as saying that NGAD fighters can also be of two types.

US Secret F-117 Plane Seen After 12 Years In Retirement, Is America Going To Do Something Big?

Will be designed for missions in the Indo-Pacific

A version of this sixth-generation fighter aircraft will be produced to perform long-range missions in the Indo-Pacific region. He will have the ability to fly with a large amount of weapons. At the same time, relatively short-range fighter jets will also be manufactured to deal with a possible war in Europe. Last September, it was revealed that a prototype of this fighter jet had been designed, developed and tested within a year.

The world stuck on fifth-generation planes

After the United States, Russia, China and France, which are at the top of military affairs, are still involved in fifth-generation fighter jets. There are many countries, including India, that do not have fifth generation fighter jets. China claims its J-20 fighter jet is fifth-generation, but experts doubt it. On the other hand, Russia describes the Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 as the fifth generation.