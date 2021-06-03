Use mustard oil if your hair is falling out and dandruff – Whidbey Daily News

Hair loss and dandruff: – Mustard oil is very beneficial for hair. By using it every day, you will get rid of the problem of hair loss and dandruff, along with this, your hair will also become stronger and thicker.

Mustard oil is rich in nutrients. For this reason, it is still used by older people today. These oils contain sufficient amounts of alpha fatty acids. Which nourishes the hair as well as keeps it hydrated. It contains beta carotene and selenium, which also strengthens the hair. For this reason mustard oil is very beneficial for hair.

Prevents hair fall-

Using mustard oil in the hair prevents hair loss. There are many benefits to hair as well as the scalp. Because it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids. It is also rich in vitamin E. Therefore, using this oil makes the hair strong and shiny.

The hair will be shiny and soft

Regular use of mustard oil helps the hair to grow naturally. This makes the hair soft, supple and strong as well as thick. Because it contains alpha fatty acids. Which keeps the hair hydrated.

Will increase blood circulation-

Constant application of mustard oil nourishes the hair roots. Due to the lack of nutrition in the hair, the blood circulation is also not good. This causes hair loss problems. But dipping cloves in mustard oil eliminates this problem.

Get Rid of Dandruff –

Mustard oil contains antioxidants. The use of which eliminates the problem of dandruff. With this, massaging the scalp of the hair does not cause yeast in the head.