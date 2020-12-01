use Sunday videos to turn away Saturday crowds

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 11:01 AM

The Madrid City Hall Security Service explained that the information that was given about the footage recorded by drones that the municipal police shared on social media to deny the crowds in the capital was “not well written”: the video broadcast was from Sunday and not Saturday, as they wanted to understand.

On Saturday there were large avalanches of people in the most central streets of the capital, images common at Christmas, but which caused a sensation because they occurred in the middle of the pandemic. Police used Twitter to share a video denying the masses of people: “Although at ground level it looked like it was very crowded, you could see from the sky that the traffic was flowing and with social distancing “reads the message in the official tally.

These statements were also sent through an official statement: “Aerial images of the air support unit (drones) of the Madrid municipal police force are sent on the weekend of November 28 and 29 at 7.15 p.m. ( Sun and Preciados) and on Sunday morning 29 (Rastro). We can see how inside the gauged areas and from an aerial perspective, the social distancing measures are respected “.

However, by analyzing the video, it was discovered that the images posted belong to Sunday and not Saturday. The guilty? A tent in front of the Puerta del Sol which appears in videos posted of the crowd on Saturday afternoon and which was not there on Sunday when the police recorded.

Sources from the security service at LaSexta said the email sent to the media was not “well-worded” and admit that the footage was documented on Sunday, despite wanting to pass it off as videos of everything. the weekend.