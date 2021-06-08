Use tomato, cinnamon and green tea to remove blackheads – Whidbey Daily News

Home Remedies for Blackheads: – Blackheads are like a stain on your beauty. To remove them, you can use tomato, cinnamon and green tea. This will soon eliminate the problem of blackheads.

Blackheads are caused by a lack of facial cleansing, the use of many types of beauty products, oils, dirt, and dead cells filling the pores of the skin. If it is not treated in time, this problem increases and many types of scars appear on the face.

Also read – Include this remedy in your routine to avoid insomnia and depression.

Take home remedies

Well, there are many ways to get rid of blackheads. But if you use some home remedies, it will also remove blackheads and improve your skin, as well as it will not have any side effects. Because everything used is domestic or natural.

Also read – Cheese supplies protein to the body, thus prepare at home.

Use tomatoes

Tomatoes have antibacterial properties. Which dries the blackheads. So, apply tomato pulp on the affected areas before going to bed at night and wash it off after waking up in the morning. Tomatoes are a great exfoliator. Which will lead to a reduction in blackheads.

Also read – follow this home remedy for glowing skin in old age.

Use cinnamon

Using cinnamon powder reduces blackheads. For this you can mix lemon juice in a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and apply this mixture on the face. Leave this paste on for 10 to 15 minutes. When it dries, wash your face with cold water. Cinnamon improves blood circulation by tightening the pores of your skin. Which has reduced the number of blackheads on your face. Because you can also use lemon juice and it has antibacterial properties. Because of this, it also brings a glow to your face while reducing acne on your face.

Also read this – keep your eyes peeled this way when you work on a mobile, laptop.

Use green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants. So, it helps a lot in clearing the blackheads that appear on your face. For this make a paste by pouring water in dry green tea and apply it on the affected area on the face and leave it for about 20 minutes. When it dries, wash your face with mild water. This will reduce blackheads.

Use baking soda –

Baking soda is very beneficial for both removing blackheads and acne from the face. Because it contains exfoliators and antibacterial ingredients. So, you mix a teaspoon of baking soda with 2 teaspoons of water and apply this paste and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes. Then wash your face. This will bring relief very soon.

Apply walnut scrub

Use a walnut scrub to reduce blackheads. For this, grind the nut and make it like a powder. Add yogurt to it and apply this mixture while massaging your face. After it dries, wash your face with cold water after about 10 minutes. From this side all the dirt, oil etc. will be removed from the pores of your face and you will also see the difference in your skin.