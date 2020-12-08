UTEL University and IEBS join forces to promote distance learning

IEBS Business School, the leading digital business school in online education, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with the Latin American Technological University Online (UTEL University) with the aim of achieving academic excellence and foster innovation and knowledge by jointly offering online master’s programs.

From now on, students enrolled in more than 30 training programs at UTEL University will be able to follow the seminars that IEBS experts will give as part of a Masterclass. At the end of the course, students will have the opportunity to obtain an official Masters and an international certificate issued by IEBS Business School.

In order to obtain both documents, students must complete at least eight Masterclasses throughout and as part of their study plan. These are master classes taught by an international expert on a specific topic that will undoubtedly add value and a global perspective to the program. Each session lasts 40-50 minutes and has a totally hands-on approach.

The masterclasses are given by an exceptional group of IEBS experts which includes Roberto Touza, business creation expert and start-up investor, David Boronat, founder of the Multiplica, Metriplica and Puntolab companies and writer, Sandra Garrido, specialist in giles methodologies, Pascual Parada, director of innovation and data at IEBS, Oscar Fuente, founder and director of IEBS, Marcos Herrera, SEO specialist, David Tomas, founder of Cyberclick, one of the first interactive advertising companies, and Jess Monlen, one of Spain’s most active start-up investors with more than 35 projects.

IEBS and UTEL University join forces in this agreement which represents the union of two solid and recognized institutions which, in addition, share a philosophy and a vision: innovation and academic excellence being two of their hallmarks. factory.

Both schools combine the experience of education and technological progress, being digital natives and focusing on promoting student autonomy through the transmission of eminently practical knowledge for immediate application to professional life.

