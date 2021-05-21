Vaccinated tourists will be able to enter Spain from June 7

Publication: Friday, May 21, 2021 11:47

Pedro Sánchez visited FITUR today and revealed that “from June 7, tourists from all countries with which there is no full freedom of movement, including the United States, will be able to enter Spain provided they can prove that they have received the vaccination schedule “.

The Prime Minister thus confirmed that “all vaccinated people and their families are welcome in Spain regardless of their place of origin if they have been fully vaccinated”.