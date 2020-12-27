

Vaccination against coronavirus begins in Spain | Last minute live

Updated: Sunday, December 27, 2020 10:58 a.m.

Published on: 12/27/2020 10:58 a.m.

Updated at 10:58

10:58 a.m.

Salvador Illa: “We are facing the beginning of the end of the pandemic”

Before his 12:00 p.m. appearance, which can be followed on laSexta and laSexta.com, Health Minister Salvador Illa wrote a message on his Twitter account after Araceli and Mónica were vaccinated. “By their gesture, the two women send the world a message of hope because they are already progressing in the vaccination process. We are facing the beginning of the end of the pandemic”, gathers the minister in his networks.

10:50

Navarra registers 72 cases of COVID-19 and positivity drops to 5.6%

Navarra detected 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday, which is a decrease from the 82 recorded the day before, according to provisional data from the Government of Navarre.

10:34

Casado’s Critique of Government “Propaganda”

People’s Party leader Pablo Casado wrote a tweet celebrating the start of the vaccination campaign in Spain, criticizing the government. “The start of the vaccination against Covid is excellent news to quickly defeat the pandemic. The EU is coordinating its acquisition, the CCAA administers it and the government must guarantee its fair distribution without propaganda to claim a success that its disastrous management does not deserve not “, pick up.

10:21

Catalonia adds 1,048 new infections

The epidemiological situation of covid-19 has worsened in Catalonia, where both the speed of spread of the coronavirus (Rt) and the risk of regrowth increased, as it added 1,048 new infections and 25 deaths over the years. last 24 hours. The speed of spread of the coronavirus (Rt) stands at 1.17 this Sunday, a tenth more than the day before, as the regrowth index increases by nine points and remains at 374.

10:11

Sánchez: “Araceli and Mónica represent a step full of hope”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, reacted to the first vaccines provided to Spain against the coronavirus. “Today Araceli and Mónica represent a new step full of hope. A day of excitement and confidence. Spain begins vaccination against COVID-19 thanks to the strength of its SNS and thousands of professionals who will guarantee a swift, solvent and fair process, ”wrote on his Twitter account.

10:02

Beijing carries out massive tests after detecting five local cases

Beijing has launched a large coronavirus screening program to control the Beijing epidemic where five new cases were recorded on Sunday. Local authorities have tightened “prevention and control measures” and this Saturday many detection tests were carried out in the area after detecting two cases on Friday.

09:44

Sweden, Canada register their first cases of British strain

Sweden and Canada on Saturday detected the first cases of the British variant of the coronavirus, the first indications of which indicate that it is more contagious. In the Swedish case, the first patient was from the country and was returning from the UK to celebrate the Christmas holidays with his family, according to the local newspaper ‘Dagens Nyheter’.

9:30

The most anticipated image

It is the image of hope, of the beginning of the end of the pandemic. Araceli, 96, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara. All of the information.

09:19

Applause for the first vaccinated

After a brief rest after receiving the vaccine, Araceli and Mónica leave to applause from the room where they received the COVID-19 vaccine.

09:06

A message for the population

“I encourage the population to be vaccinated because it is very important”, adds Mónica, protagonist of this historic first day of vaccination in Spain.

09:05

Araceli, 96, first vaccinated in Spain

Araceli, a user of the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara, was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in our country. “I didn’t notice anything,” he told the media present at this historic moment. Monica Tapia, a worker at the residence, also receives this vaccine. “It is a pride to be the first vaccinated health care provider,” he admits.

09:02

The first vaccines have already been administered

A resident and the youngest worker at the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara have already received the first coronavirus vaccine administered in Spain. A historic moment at which many other vaccinations will take place in our country in the coming hours.

08:57

At 12:00, special information on the Sexta Noticias

On the occasion of the launch of the vaccination campaign, a special laSexta Noticias will start at 12 noon: “The vaccines are coming”. The last hour and the most anticipated images, live on laSexta.

08:51

The vaccines, ready to be administered

At around 8:15 am, the truck carrying the Pfizer vaccines which will be administered in a few moments at the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara arrived at its destination. It is expected that in less than 10 minutes the most anticipated image will be produced.

08:46

Beijing carries out massive tests after detecting five local cases

Beijing has launched a large coronavirus screening program to control the Beijing epidemic where five new cases were recorded on Sunday. Local authorities have tightened “prevention and control measures” and this Saturday many detection tests were carried out in the area after detecting two cases on Friday.

8:25

Italy has already started to vaccinate

Italy administered its first three COVID-19 vaccines at 7.20 a.m. to health workers at Lazaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome. The first to receive the vaccine in Italy were Maria Capobianchi, biologist in charge of the virology laboratory who, last February, isolated the coronavirus for the first time; nurse Claudia Alivernini and social worker Omar Altobelli.

08:15

At 9:00 am, the expected moment

There is less than an hour for the most awaited moment to take place, this first vaccination in our country against COVID-19, the first of many punctures with which an attempt will be made to get out of the pandemic which currently leaves it near of two million. of infections recorded in our country and more than 50,000 deaths.

08:04

The first vaccines, in Guadalajara

A worker and user at the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara will be the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Once this first shot is given, the images of many others will follow one another throughout the national territory.

07:54

Historic day: the vaccination campaign begins

Spain wakes up this Sunday, December 27 with hope. The COVID-19 vaccine begins to be provided today throughout the national territory, with a residence in Guadalajara being the first place where we will see two people receive this treatment against the pandemic that has changed us forever. Here is the last hour of this historic day which marks the beginning of a still distant end of the coronavirus.

We use our own cookies and those of third parties to improve, collect statistical data and show you relevant advertising. If you continue browsing, you accept their use. You can get more information or change the settings of the cookies policy.