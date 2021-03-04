Vaccination against COVID-19, today | Restrictions in Madrid and de-escalation measures in Spain, live

AI continues to decline and stands at 159 cases per 100,000 population

The cumulative incidence continues to decline to 159 cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days. This is a figure that is decreasing in all the autonomous communities except the Canary Islands. In addition, there are already six communities that have less than 100 cases, and Extremadura manages to drop to 50 cases. Hospitalizations also continue to decline, with upstairs occupancy by COVID-19 patients of 8.57% and in ICUs of 26.26%. However, six regions are still above 30%, with Madrid in the lead (40.23%).