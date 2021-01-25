Vaccination against the google coronavirus: Google will give its place in the United States for the COVID-19 vaccination: Sundar Pichai – Google Sundar Pichai will give its place to us for the Covid 19 mass vaccination center

Washington

Indian chief executive Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google, said on Monday that the company will provide its location in the United States for use as a Kovid-19 anti-mass vaccination center. He also pledged to spend over US $ 150 million to disseminate information about the vaccine.

An official at the company said Google initially offered its offices in the United States only for this purpose, but also kept options open for this in some other countries.

Mass vaccination site to open

Pichai announced in a blog post on Monday: “ Today we are announcing that we will be opening the Google offices as a mass vaccination site, to educate people about the vaccine, its uniform distribution and where you we pledge to spend over $ 150 million on when to get vaccinated.

“Since the start of this year, the search for ‘I have vaccines’ has quintupled and we want to make sure we are delivering timely and locally relevant solutions,” he said.

Expansion plans across the country

Pichai said that by starting with the United States to help with mass vaccination efforts, Google would allow its selected centers such as buildings, parking lots and other places to be used as sites where state and local guidelines le dictate. The person can be vaccinated.

He said: “ We will begin in partnership with ‘One Medical’ healthcare providers and public health officials, as appropriate, in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, at Kirkland, Washington and New York, California, then across the country. There are expansion plans.

Pichai said Google, along with local authorities, is trying to determine when these centers can be opened given the availability of vaccines. According to data from Johns Hopkins University of America, over 25 million cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country and over 4.17 lakh people have lost their lives due to this outbreak in the country.