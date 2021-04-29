Vaccination in Bhutan: Bhutan A success of the vaccination against the Covid-19: discover the success of the vaccination against Kovid-19 in Bhutan

Thimphu

As India grapples with the terrible ravages of Corona, neighboring Bhutan has vaccinated 93% of its population. All the countries of the world are astonished by this success of this small mountain state. There are many areas in Bhutan where there is no road to travel. Surrounded by icy rivers and high mountains, this country has written a new success story with India’s free vaccine.

So far, 93% of the adult population has been vaccinated

Vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the Serum Institute of India arrived in the country by helicopter last month. After that, the Hill Country deployed health workers from across the country to begin the vaccination campaign. These people continued the vaccination work from village to village, sometimes crossing snow and sometimes rivers. As a result, 93% of the total population of this country has so far received a dose of Kovid vaccine.

The high mountain and the snowy river could not become a barrier

Health workers have also struggled to persuade people in rural Bhutan, disconnected and isolated from the world, to get vaccinated. Local volunteers and health workers, as well as the chief of the zone, explained to people that taking the vaccine would have no side effects and that it is very important to stay healthy.

Vaccination started at the end of March

As of Saturday, more than 478,000 people in the Buddhist-dominated country administered the first dose of the Kovid vaccine. That number represents over 60 percent of the total adult population here. At the same time, Bhutan’s health ministry said it has given at least one dose of the vaccine to 93% of its total adult population. The vaccine was delivered to 1,200 vaccination centers across the country in late March and early April.

Bhutan ranked sixth in the world for immunization

According to a New York Times database, on Saturday 63 out of 100 people in Bhutan had been vaccinated. This rate of vaccination against covids ranks sixth in the world. It is clear that there are only 5 countries in the world, which had more population than Bhutan. Bhutan’s rate is seven times that of India and six times the world average.

Bhutan Minister of Health paid tribute to King and the public

Bhutan’s Minister of Health, Dasho Dachen Wangmo, attributed the success to the king and the people of the country. He said people here had no hesitation in getting the vaccine. At the same time, the whole vaccination campaign under the leadership of the king went very efficiently. Dasho Dachen Wangmo told the New York Times he hit the number in two weeks, being a small country with a population of just 750,000.

India gave away all vaccines for free

The most important thing about vaccinating Bhutan is that India has given all Kovid vaccines which have been planted in this country. This vaccine was created by the Serum Institute of India. The government of Bhutan has said it plans to give a second dose around 8 to 12 weeks after the first round. Will Parks, who works in Bhutan for the UN agency UNICEF, also praised the campaign.