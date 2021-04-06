Vaccination in Spain by COVID-19

Several communities plan to vaccinate everyone over 80 this week

The coronavirus vaccination campaign takes off this Tuesday after the distribution of the first weekly shipment in April with more than a million doses from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which will already allow several autonomous communities, such as the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community, Andalusia or Extremadura, this week complete the vaccination of over 80s with at least one dose.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, almost 80% of people over 80 (79.1) have received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines approved in Spain, while they are vaccinated with the full calendar on the 44th, two%. It’s a group of 2,834,024 people.