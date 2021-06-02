Vaccination results against Covid 19: herd immunity in Israel, no death in UK after 10 months: incredible Corona vaccine, “end” of Corona in Israel, no death in UK after 10 months

“The end of the coronavirus in Israel, I heard immunity”

Meanwhile, Israel also lifted the remaining coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday. Now people will no longer have to prove that they have been vaccinated before going to restaurants, sporting events or movie theaters. Schools have already fully opened in Israel before the new rules and masks were not required to go out. People can hold meetings or gatherings across the country. Now, only one ban is in effect in Israel. By virtue of this, it is necessary to wear a mask inside public houses. It is believed that this ban will also be lifted by next week. Certain obligations will also continue to apply upon entering Israel. Israel, a country of about 9 million people, has been successfully implementing the vaccination campaign since December 19, 2020. New infections and serious illnesses have declined sharply in recent months. Dr Eyal Zimlichman, deputy director general of Israel’s largest hospital, Sheba Medical Center, said against the backdrop of the current tension, it’s likely the end of Corona in Israel. Dr Eyal said: “We have naturally achieved collective immunity.”

Israel vaccinated 60% of the population

The so-called green passport rules also expired after the almost complete removal of government sanctions in Israel. This means that in the future, public institutions will be open to vaccinated and unvaccinated. The presentation of the vaccination certificate will no longer be required as a prerequisite for admission. Previously, scientists had said that 70 to 85 percent of people needed to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. However, Israel achieved this by applying the corona vaccine to just 60% of the population. Of these people, 80 percent are adults. The children have not yet received the corona vaccine. On Sunday, the number of new infections from the corona virus fell to its lowest level in more than a year. Only four cases have been recorded. Fewer new infections were recorded in early March 2020 at the start of the global pandemic. The government has gradually started to ease restrictions on coronaviruses.

No death in UK after 10 months

Meanwhile, the number of people who died from the corona virus in Britain was also recorded at zero on Tuesday. This is the first time after around 10 months that no one has died from the corona vaccine in a single day in Britain. Meanwhile, the country’s top virus experts have announced that the corona virus vaccine is also working in Britain. However, due to the strain of corona virus found in India, there may be a delay in easing restrictions here. In Britain, 6 people died on Sunday, one person on Monday and no one died on Tuesday. Corona virus cases continue to flow into the UK. On the other hand, corona cases have jumped to 17.05 crore worldwide. So far 35.4 lakh people have died due to this epidemic. The United States remains the most affected country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world with 33,264,380 and 594,568 respectively. India ranks second in terms of corona infection with 28,047,534 cases. . According to CSSE data, the other countries with more than 3 million cases are Brazil (16,545,554), France (5,728,788), Turkey (5,249,404), Russia (5,013,512), United Kingdom (4,503,224), Italy (4,217,821).