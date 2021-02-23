Vaccination will be compulsory in Galicia with fines of up to 60,000 euros for those who refuse

Publication: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 10:28

Vaccination in Galicia will be compulsory. This is the strength of the head of the region, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whose government approved a new bill on Tuesday, in preparation since last November.

In this sense, as indicated in the document published by the Xunta, the measure is listed in the section “minor offenses”. In other words, not administering the injection, in most cases, will result in a penalty ranging from 1000 to 3000 euros. And it is defined as follows: “Unjustified refusal to submit to preventive measures, consisting of vaccination or immunization prescribed by health authorities, in accordance with the provisions of this law”.

However, despite the fact that this section in the vast majority of cases is considered light, there is a point where the penalty could be visibly higher. Tal y como reza el texto, in the section of “grave infracciones”, est establece que la negativa a someterse a la inyección podría ser incluida “cuando puedan suponer un riesgo o un daño grave para la salud del población, siempre que no constituyan infracción very serious”. In other words, in this hypothesis, not being vaccinated would entail a fine of between 3,001 and 60,000 euros.

The problem is that at no time is it specified what type of action would entail this heavier sentence. Although in the section of “very serious” offenses it can be read that a health worker who is not quarantined can get a very high sanction, with regard to non-vaccination, ideas are not also clear. Even so, the simple fact that refusing the injection involves some sort of legal reprimand is a precedent.

In this sense, as the law has done so far, and as the Ministry of Health has repeatedly defended, the vaccine should not be mandatory. But the absolute majority led by Feijóo in the Galician Parliament resulted in the approval of this bill on Tuesday. And, as in all these cases, the new measure will enter into force within the next 24 hours, once it is published in the Official Journal of Galicia.