Vaccination with Janssen will remain paralyzed for at least a week pending the decision of the US and Europe

Published: Thursday, April 15, 2021 8:51 AM

The vaccination plan will face a decisive week from Monday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will decide whether or not to continue using the Janssen vaccine, which has so far been crippled by six out of 7 million thrombus cases. immune people.

This morning, an expert advisory panel from the CDC proposed to put on hold its decision on whether or not to continue the use of this immunizer. And, in his opinion, they do not have enough information to make new recommendations, according to Europa Press.

As of yet, this group of researchers have not set a specific date for their next meeting, although they are expected to meet again next week to discuss the vaccine developed by the American pharmaceutical company.

European Medicines Agency and US CDC to meet next week

These experts have previously argued that they did not consider the injection to be necessarily dangerous or that the risks outweighed the benefits, although they indicated that they preferred to be careful and continue the paralysis until ‘they have sufficient evidence to make a decision.

In the same vein, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has spoken, which hopes to issue a recommendation on the injection of the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary "next week". In this case, they also consider that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

In the United States, six thrombi have been recorded in women among the nearly seven million

This situation arose after six cases of thrombi were recorded in women after being immunized with this dose. Despite the fact that in the United States, nearly 7 million people have already been vaccinated with Janssen, health authorities have chosen to investigate what happened to be as certain as possible about the safety of the drug. this immunizer.

After recording these cases, the United States stopped vaccination with Janssen and the pharmaceutical company delayed its distribution in Europe. In this first shipment, 150,000 doses corresponded to Spain, which, although they reached our country, were not distributed among the autonomous communities.

Before detecting these cases, the European agency studied the risk of developing thromboembolism with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, when receiving a “safety signal” linked to four serious cases of blood clotting after vaccination with this vaccine. preparation.