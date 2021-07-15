Vaccine against Covid-19 in Spain

60% of the Spanish population has at least one dose of the COVID vaccine

60% of the Spanish population has already received a dose of the COVID vaccine. Concretely, 28,475,900 citizens have already started their vaccination process, which represents 67.6% of the population to be vaccinated.

People vaccinated with the full regimen also exceed 53% of the “target” population and 47.4% of the total population, reaching the goal of reaching half of Spaniards immunized by next week. See more information here.