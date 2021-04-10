Vaccines, a new weapon in an increasingly harsh and polarized pre-election campaign in Madrid

Posted: Saturday April 10, 2021 3:13 PM

Managing the pandemic continues to be at the center of Madrid’s pre-campaign. “The measures adopted by the government in Madrid do not achieve the result necessary to stop the infections. It seems that no one realizes that we are in a high risk situation”, criticized Ángel Gabilondo, PSOE candidate for the presidency of the community. Madrid.

However, after the suspension of vaccination with AstraZeneca for those under 60, the Community of Madrid held the central government responsible for the fact that more than half of those named did not come this Friday to be vaccinated. “The absence of criteria on the part of the ministry to determine what are the criteria for vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine we are seeing,” assured Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid.

For her part, the first vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo, called for serious management: “To get out of this situation, this country needs a different kind of loyalty and coordination. Serious.” And in Ciudadanos, they demanded that they stop playing politics with the vaccine. “Pedro Sánchez comes out as if he had been the inventor of the vaccine. He gives it to the common people … It is an absolutely regrettable thing. I am ashamed”, lamented Edmundo Bal, candidate of the orange training in Madrid. Government.

And a government that does not despise the primary care of More Madrid. “As we are doing a policy of propaganda instead of a policy of protecting the health of our citizens, because we have a problem with Ms. Ayuso,” denounced Mónica García, head of the party’s list for 4M. And speaking of Ayuso, the president is, like the rest of the candidates, in the “race” for these elections.

This was shown in a new electoral “spot” in which he seems to be “running” at the same time as he launched this call: “Spain is in danger as long as this socialist government is present. From a part of the left that they want to lead us into “civil war”. The popular candidate was backed by a Pablo Casado, who changed the campaign slogan.

“Sanchismo or freedom. Why? Because from Senegal and Angola, Pedro Sánchez has decided to be the Socialist Party candidate for the Community of Madrid. We already have Iglesias and Pedro Sánchez. How much they have to see with that, “said the head of the PP. And from United We Can, Pablo Iglesias accused the right.

He did so against an ideology which, as he claimed, is not in the majority in Madrid. “Madrid is not on the right. A minority which understands our community as a trench from which to resist change and which is ready to push the far right to retain power,” said the leader of the violet formation. For this reason, he called for the mobilization of the progressive vote.