“Vaccines are safe, effective and save lives”

Publication: Wednesday March 17, 2021 20:53

In Spain there are already three reported cases of people who suffered from infrequent thrombi after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of them is that of a person who died of an “ischemic stroke with hemorrhagic transformation, ”according to Health. However, there are three people out of more than 975,000 vaccinated, underlines the ministry, stressing that “these are three cases of thrombotic events which, by themselves, although infrequent, can occur in the general population”.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) is already investigating whether there is any kind of cause and effect relationship between the vaccine and these cases of adverse effects.

For this reason, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, set out to send a message of tranquility during the press conference after the Interterritorial Health Council. “The vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) because they are safe, effective and save lives.”

Additionally, Darias insisted that we will have to wait for the EMA’s decision on whether or not to resume the vaccination that the government has suspended for at least 14 days. In the event that the European Health Agency adopts a decision, whether it is final or not, a new interterritorial Council could be convened to assess the steps to be followed in our country.

Meanwhile, in Europe there are countries like Italy and France which have already announced that if the opinion of the European Agency of tomorrow is favorable, vaccination with AstraZeneca will resume immediately. The French Prime Minister, in fact, has already declared that he would wear it to encourage people to regain confidence in her.

A similar announcement is made by Boris Johnson, who explained to the English Parliament that he would receive the first injection of the vaccine very soon. The UK, along with countries like Belgium, Greece or Australia, are defending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Canada has gone further and cleared it for people over 65.