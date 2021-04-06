valkyrie drone: US ‘invisible weapon’ XQ-58A Valkyrie launches very first drone missile, Sino-Russian drone is no good – US Air Force xq-58a drone launches even smaller altius-600 drone from inside the payload bay all you want to know

The XQ-58A Valkyrie, called the Air Force’s invisible weapon, first fired a drone missile from its internal weapon bay. This is the first time in the world that a stealth drone with stealth technology has fired a deadly drone missile from an indoor warehouse. It is said to be the sixth test flight of the XQ-58A Valkyrie. The US Air Force also released photos of the incident. The drone that Valkyrie fired is the ALTIUS-600, which, although small in size, can collect intelligence for up to 4 hours in an area of ​​up to 440 kilometers. In June of last year, General Atomics fired an ALTIUS-600 drone from its MQ-1C Gray Eagle. The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) itself informed of this historic test on Monday. However, the test was completed on March 26 at the US Army proving ground in Arizona. The test was carried out by the US Air Force in collaboration with Kratos and Area-I. In this, Kratos manufactured the Valkyrie drone, while Area-I provided the service of the ALTIUS 600. However, on April 1 of this month, Anduril Industries announced the takeover of Area-I, which will provide services without change the name of the company.

The Valkyrie drone specializes in dodging enemy radars

After this test was successfully completed, program manager Alison Turi said the Kratos drone would continue to expand its operations. He also said it was a higher and faster flight than previous flights. Kratos Unmanned Systems President Steve Fadley said that through this test the aerodynamic performance was tested in addition to the release system or the function of the internal weapons warehouse inside the drone. This showed that the XQ-58A Valkyrie drone will not only work efficiently during the mission, but also have a much lower operating cost. The XQ-58A Valkyrie drone is the third unit in its series to be included in this test. Its serial number was 15-8003, while its first production serial number was 15-8001, which took its first flight in March 2019. The 15-8001 was used as part of the Low Aviation Technology program. cost and attractiveness (LCAAT) of AFRL. Last year, in December 2020, the United States Air Force announced that it was working with Kratos, Boeing, and General Atomics on drone technology.

Kratos’ drone is powerful and stealthy

The three companies that the US Air Force has contracted to manufacture drones have extensive experience in this area. Kratos had already built the XQ-58 Valkyrie drone for the initial phase of the program. This stealth drone is similar to the American F-35 and F-22. It is believed that America can use it in future wars as well. It is a low-cost drone, which can also solve the problem of US Air Force funds. This drone can carry missiles in its internal bay. Being equipped with stealth technology, enemy radars cannot capture this drone. Being too small in size, the radar cross signature of this drone is quite weak. To avoid enemy electronic warfare, this drone has several types of jammers installed. Seeing the usefulness of this drone, the US Air Force is also considering purchasing hundreds of units.

The US Airforce awards a contract for the construction of a prototype to three companies

The US Airforce Life Management Center (AFLMC) awarded contracts to three companies to build a prototype for another test in the summer of 2021. On Monday, the US Air Force announced it was was partnered with three private companies to manufacture mechanized prototypes by May 2021. Under this, $ 25.7 million was given to the US defense company Boeing, $ 14.3 million to General Atomics and 37 , $ 8 million to Kratos Unmanned Aerial System. Due to the technical intelligence technology of the drones of these three companies, it will not be necessary to operate humans. These drones will be part of the US Skyberg Vanguard program. As part of this program, these drones will provide human pilots in the air during the war. With their help, America will outnumber its enemies. They will be able to face any threat from the enemy in the air. It will also protect the precious lives of American pilots.

It’s tough competition from this Kratos drone

Boeing also launched its first model for the Australian military earlier this year. Equipped with stealth technology, the drone was named the Boeing Airpower Trimming System or the Boeing Lyall Wingman Project. Equipped with Artificial Intelligence, this drone can carry out any mission on its own. General Atomics also recently announced its experimental Avenger drone. This drone has been replaced by the MQ-9 Reaper drone. Explain that the world has seen the strength of the MQ-9 Reaper drone in the wars of Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Libya. Where he had broken the backs of his enemies. India is also preparing to purchase this drone. GE’s Avenger drone has shown its strength in air-to-air combat exercises with a new software update.