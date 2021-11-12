van-gogh-and-picasso-heat-up-new-york-art-auctions

Christie’s art auctions held on Thursday in New York confirmed the pull of two masters of the contemporary period. The sale of eight works by Pablo Picasso and a watercolor by Vicent Van Gogh enlivened the room and resulted in millions of dollars. One of the most confrontational moments between buyers, —one from New York and another by telephone from London— came on account of the painting Jean-Michel Basquiat by Andy Warhol whose final price exceeded the expectations, upon reaching the 40 millions of dollars with fees and taxes (about 35 millions of euros).

Portrait ‘Jean-Michel Basquiat’ by Andy Warhol, auctioned on Thursday 11 November in New York. ED JONES (AFP)

The eight paintings, from different periods, made by Picasso collected more of 92, $ 5 million, according to reported EFE. The work that aroused the greatest expectations was Mosquetaire à la pipe II a painting that had never been auctioned and that was painted in 1968. Sold for a hammer price of 30 million dollars, which with fees and taxes corresponds to a total of 34, 7 million. Femme accroupie en costume turc II (Jacqueline) (1955), sold yesterday by 25, 5 million, had never been auctioned either, having remained in the hands of the same family for three generations, after having bought it in 1957. Homme à la pipe ( 1968) was sold for 15 , 4 million, and a portrait of his first wife Olga, Profil (1930), for 7.3 million. Le review de l’accrobate (1905 ) was auctioned for 7.1 million; Homme à la guitarre (1912 – 1913) by 846. 000; Verre et bouteille sur une table (1913) by 587. ; and Tête d’homme barbu à la cigarette (1964) by 1, 1 million.

On the left, Vincent Van Gogh’s painting, ‘Meules de ble’ (1888) auctioned by Christie’s in New York on 11 November 2021. ED JONES (AFP)

In the Impressionist auction held shortly before, in which the collection of the American oil magnate Edwin L. Cox, who died last year, highlighted Cabanes de bois parmi les oliviers et cyprès ( 1889), by the Dutch Vincent Van Gogh. The work was last auctioned in 1923 and was enthusiastically received. Up to eight people bid for the painting over the phone and in the living room, finally reaching the 62 million dollars of hammer price to reach a total amount of 71, $ 3 million, much higher than the 40 million estimated by the auction house.

Nor was a second work by Van Gogh, Jeune homme au bleuet , painted in June of 1890 few weeks before he died, which reached the 46, $ 7 million after a long battle between multiple buyers in New York and Hong Kong. The box Moldings of ble (1888) was sold yesterday for 34, $ 9 million, had been last shown in 1905 and portrays a bale of hay in Arles, where the artist lived. Unlike most of his work, this landscape is not made with oil but with ink, watercolor and gouache .

Another work that Aroused great expectation was L’Estaque aux toits rouges (1883 – 1885) by Paul Cézanne, exhibited in public only once since it was painted in 1889, with a starting price of 23 million dollars, it took less than a minute to reach 40 millions. Its final price was 55 ,3 millions. Jeune homme à sa fenetre , by the French impressionist Gustave Cailebotte, broke an artist record, since it reached 46 million dollars of hammer price and the 53 million dollars with fees and taxes.

After more than a year of pause, the live auctions have been held again in New York. The message from Christie’s and Southeby’s is the same: the sale is going very well. They are expected to exceed $ 1 billion in a week. “It’s been our longest season sales since 2015”, a record as stated, Brooke Lampley, president of the department of fine arts from Southeby’s, to the AFP agency.