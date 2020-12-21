Vaping in the workplace: five keys to discussing it

While watching a film from the 70s or 80s, it is possible to come across the image of someone who smokes in their workplace; unthinkable nowadays but very common (and also allowed) at this time. This scene could be repeated today, but with a vaporizer as the protagonist.

Today, there are companies that allow their employees to smoke e-liquids made with CBD, tobacco, raspberry, peppermint, and any flavor they want in the workplace. But there are also organizations that strictly ban them, claiming the same no-smoking policies, although in sound and legal terms they are different practices.

To establish a more sensitive posture, today we are talking about some tips when approaching vaping:

1. Know the legislation

Obeying the laws is the most important thing to avoid the financial and image damage that can result from any activity of workers in the workplace.

At the moment, in Spain, vapers are allowed in all places except schools, hospitals, public transport and public administration buildings. However, a new tobacco law should be stricter in this regard. This project has been criticized from the start and entrepreneurs in the sector believe it is unfair.

Regarding the work aspect, vapers and e-liquids are perfectly allowed in any office, unless internal regulations dictate otherwise or stipulate the regulations, which brings us to the next point

2. Find out if the company has “vapers”

It’s not because you haven’t seen them do it. It is estimated that in Spain there are more than half a million users of electronic cigarettes, and every year more and more are added thanks to the reputation they have acquired for their role in stopping tobacco.

Knowing the habits of employees can be a great first step in creating internal company rules if desired. Just by doing an investigation, you can have the necessary information.

4. Report honestly

Everything related to electronic cigarettes and e-liquids should be reported to everyone in the company. The correct forms of use, the possible benefits and risks, national and regional legal regulations, as well as those internal to the company.

The big businessmen in the industry are asking for standards based on science and not on beliefs, a philosophy that can be applied within companies when disseminating information related to this practice.

4. Avoid “passive vapers”

Some people consider “vaping” to be smoking, so they don’t want to be exposed to smoke, which is quite respectable.

The most recommended is that it is only exposed to the smoke of the vaper who uses it and who decides to share the space with the person at the time of vaping, this includes colleagues, suppliers, customers, among others. .

5. Lose the fear of CBD e-liquids and other “exotic” essences

If vaping is allowed, then various e-liquids and essences are allowed too, this includes some as controversial as CBD e-liquids. While there is a fear or stigma about it, the cartridges containing this CBD oil are free from THC and its mind-altering effects, so this particular essence does not compromise the judgment or abilities of the person using it. inhale.

The same happens with other essences with strong flavors or substances such as tobacco, which various studies indicate that although it shares the same scent, the damage to health is much less considered.

Consider these tips when your organization makes a decision about workplace vaping to stay ahead of any downside.

