Variant of the coronavirus delta in Great Britain: increase in coronavirus cases Great Britain: Corona virus cases have increased in Great Britain

London

In Britain, the threat of the corona virus is looming again. 26,068 cases were reported here in 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases reported since January. These figures from Public Health England are 61% higher than last Wednesday. Then 16,135 cases were recorded. In fact, the rapid spread of the Corona Delta variant found in India in the country was already described as a danger bell.

However, no concrete information was revealed on the most dominant variant in the new cases. So far, 1.28 lakh people have died because of the crown in the country. At the same time, so far, 85% of people in the country have received the first dose of the vaccine and 62% of people have received the second dose.

Corona spreads in Britain