It is established on the international market, particularly in LATAM, where it has achieved growth of close to 25%.

VASS continues to grow despite the pandemic and consolidates on the international market

2020 has been one of the most complicated years in recent decades due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, which has forced companies to quickly adapt to the new situation in order to survive. The VASS saw an opportunity in this context and, despite the unfavorable circumstances related to the pandemic, it closed the financial year 2020 with a turnover of 142,666,000 €, i.e. a growth of 5.15% compared to the previous year and an EBITDA of 9.6%.

“It was an amazing and complex year, but we managed to save it and learn from it, so from that point of view, we also came out stronger. It is true that our sector has not been the most affected by the health situation, but it has necessarily affected us and we have had to lower our growth expectations for 2020. Despite this, we have not stopped growing in terms of turnover or staff ”, recalls Fco Javier Latasa, president of VASS.

2020 was also the year of 2 major milestones for this company: on the one hand, the overhaul of its brand image and the promotion of a new commercial strategy based on the “ Complex Made Simple ” philosophy and, ” on the other hand, that of the majority entry into its shareholding as a strategic partner of One Equity Partners (OEP), with which it must take up the challenge of reaching 400 million in turnover in the next 5 years and of becoming the market leader group.

To this end, Grupo VASS will continue the development of its VASS @ 400 strategic plan launched two years ago, will promote a much more scalable, efficient and comprehensive organization within the company, and will both strengthen its presence in the markets national and international.

“We want to lead the sector in the years to come and do so by creating a leading digital group, with a strong presence in our country, but also with a great international projection, especially in Northern Europe and the United States. This challenge is not easy, but we are convinced that with our work philosophy, our values, our great team and, now, with our new partner, we will take the necessary measures to achieve it. For VASS, this is a sectoral project, where we want to add other companies to participate in the creation of the group that will lead the sector in the next 10 years ”, explains Latasa.

In 2020, VASS’s presence outside of Spain continued the growth path started in previous years and, in fact, foreign affiliates grew by 8.29%, particularly highlighting LATAM’s numbers.

In addition, in its firm commitment to talents and people as a basic pillar of the organization, VASS has developed throughout the year the SmartWorking work model, based on an alternating presence in the office with a work remotely. Thanks to this, the 2,186 VASS employees have seen their efficiency and productivity increase thanks to this great flexibility in the working day.

More data for optimism

For their part, the group companies in 2020 led the growth in Spain with an increase of 36% compared to 2019. Specifically, NATEEVO, an online marketing, design and website development company, made progress by around 25%, reaching 8.8 million and a portfolio of over 300 clients.

For its part, vdSHOP, a company expert in comprehensive sales strategy, increased to € 4,600,000 and increased its workforce by 24%. Serbeatic, specializing in the efficient delivery of professional IT services, exceeded € 12,000,000 with a team of over 360 people.

With these figures, Grupo VASS is approaching 2021 with optimism: “If under these conditions we were able to carry out 4600 projects and achieve an average customer satisfaction of 8.3 out of 10, I am convinced that when a step towards normalization of the health situation arrives, we can return to cruising speed and reach 2025 with the objectives we have set for ourselves ”, summarizes Latasa.

