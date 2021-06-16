Venus Could Reveal How Life On Earth Will Eventually End NASA’s ESA Dispatch Missions

Strong points:

NASA prepares to obtain information on the end of Earth, NASA tries to expose the mystery and save the Earth from danger Washington

For more information on the end of Earth, the US space agency NASA has prepared. It is NASA’s effort that by exposing this mystery, any future danger on Earth can be addressed. For this, NASA and the European Space Agency will launch three missions on the planet Venus, called sister Earth. He will be able to know how the earth developed and how it progressed. Along with this, it will also be possible to find out whether our mother Earth, like the planet Venus, will no longer be habitable for humans.

At a time when the eyes of scientists around the world are on Mars, but after the announcement of the sending of three missions to Venus, everyone’s attention is suddenly drawn to her. NASA will launch space missions named DAVINCI + and Veritas missions to Venus and the European Space Agency EnVision. Attention has increased to the planet Venus, which has been the victim of ignoring the world for many years.

The temperature on Venus is around 470 degrees Celsius

According to scientists, this mission will know how life will one day end on our earth. So far, we have very little information about the planet Venus. There are many similarities between Venus and Earth such as size, distance from the Sun, etc. However, there is also a big difference between the two planets. The purpose of these three missions is to help scientists understand that Earth and Venus are separate planets or that Venus was once like Earth. What if the planet Venus was once like Earth, then how did it turn into a fireball?

Astronomer Paul Byrne told the BBC’s Science Focus program that the temperature on the planet Venus is around 470 degrees Celsius and that if a person walks on the surface of Venus they will be reduced to ashes. Venus has 96.5% carbon dioxide in its atmosphere, so humans will not be able to breathe in it. Now scientists will try to find out what the real reason for the destruction of Venus is.

