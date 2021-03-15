verify perimeter closures due to COVID-19 in the Community

Publication: Monday, March 15, 2021 6:03 AM

The Community of Madrid enters a new week with the lifting of mobility restrictions across virtually the entire region, after the Health Ministry lifted restrictions in 15 basic health areas on Friday.

Looking ahead to this Monday, March 15, the only area in which there will be perimeter closures will be Morata de Tajuña, where entry and exit are restricted, unless justified.

Thus, the basic health zones of Marie Curie, Villanueva del Pardillo, all the zones of Torrejón de Ardoz, Collado Villalba and San Sebastián de los Reyes are abandoned.

Check the restrictions on the card

To find out more in detail if your region has mobility restrictions, you can consult this map where you can directly find out if your home or workplace is within the perimeter. Areas marked in red are those subject to restrictions.

You can also directly consult the name of a specific street. All you have to do is enter the name of the desired street in the map search engine. You will refine the search further by adding the municipality to which it belongs.

Remember that if you are navigating with the laSexta app, you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to find the desired street or area.