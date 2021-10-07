“very-positive”:-this-is-how-the-cultural-sector-values-​​the-400-euro-voucher-for-young-people

Queues of spectators at the ticket offices of Princesa de Madrid cinemas in 2019. Santi Burgos

The announcement by Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, of the inclusion in the next General Budgets – that he will present in Congress next week— of a bonus of 400 euros for young people who meet 18 years in 2022 “for the purchase of books or for the consumption of any type of artistic, scenic activity, such as theater, cinema, dance, music ”has taken the world of culture by surprise. Depending on each sector, the aid is classified as “very positive”, or it is expected to value it after it is explained how it will be distributed and its legislative process is approved.

For movie theaters the measure may be late. For several reasons: when it comes into force, in 2022, the key season for the recovery of these cultural venues will have passed, this fall, three fundamental months for their existence; in addition, the young public is the one who has already returned to the stalls. In reality, it is the older public that has not returned to theaters. From FECE (Federation of Entities of Film Entrepreneurs of Spain), which groups together the 80% of film exhibitors, prefer not make statements until it is definitively approved and they analyze how its implementation will be.

For Jesús Cimarro, president of Faeteda, which groups to theater and dance entrepreneurs, the measure “is very positive”, just the opposite of what happens to film exhibitors. “It is intended for a segment of the population that usually does not attend cultural events due to lack of resources. Dance, theater, buying books … we think it’s very positive. ”

From literature, Álvaro Manso, from the Luzyvida bookstore and spokesperson for CEGAL (the confederation of booksellers), also considers the initiative a good one, although waiting to know how it will be articulated: “There are already bonds in the Basque Country or Toledo and they are working very well,” he says. During the pandemic, the number of closed bookstores has been balanced with the new ones, and the drop in consumption has not been abysmal as in other cultural sectors, but this help is important to bring a new audience closer, says Manso. “We will have to see how it becomes concrete, if the money is given to young people or we receive it after the sale, and we will have to offer a good orientation to consumers”, he analyzes.

If the deputy general director of the La Caixa Foundation, Elisa Durán, celebrates the promotion of “culture as a tool to overcome difficult times and especially that the incorporation of young people is promoted to the consumption of culture ”, sources from the Prado Museum explain:“ We do not believe that museums are the main objectives of this measure ”. In the same Prado, as an example, children under 18 years enter free, and the free until 26 if you are a student; in addition, every day of the week there are two hours of free access of 18. 00 to 20. 00 for any age. Every year more than 50% of visitors to the Prado access for free. From the Reina Sofía they explain: “We support without exception everything that serves to facilitate the access of the youngest to different cultural areas. The measure will favor the involvement of this segment of the public in the different activities of a cultural nature. ”

From the Spanish Business Association Videogame Producers and Developers recall that “at the beginning of the pandemic, several associations of the cultural sector already asked for a check that would boost consumption, but that consumption should be aimed at the most disadvantaged sectors of the cultural sphere; and within videogames, we would prefer that this support materialize in games produced in Spain and Europe ”. Last year was the best in history in Spain for the video game industry.

With information from Andrea Aguilar, Gregorio Belinchón, Ana Marcos, Jorge Morla and Raquel Vidales.