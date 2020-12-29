Updated: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 1:59 PM

“Very soon there will be more Spaniards vaccinated than infected.” This is the message that President Pedro Sánchez wanted to convey to the public during his appearance to take stock of this year of government. However, the chief executive insisted, once again, that “we cannot and must not let our guard down” and stressed that “self-protection continues to be essential for the immunization process”.

Sánchez argues that “co-governance defends public health and saves lives” and stressed that the vaccination strategy “will save thousands and thousands of lives” and “will allow us to enter the third and final stage of this health emergency “.

“In this context, a fundamental point: very soon there will be more Spaniards vaccinated than infected. This is why we are talking about the beginning of the end. This reality puts us in front of a new scenario, there is no doubt. But collective immunity is not our immediate scenario. Preventing this third wave at certain festivals like Christmas is our collective priority, ”said Sánchez, who insists precautionary measures must be stepped up.