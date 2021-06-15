Very soon we will have an Outlook extension in Edge and Chrome

Since the arrival of Satya Nadella, the Redmond company has further accentuated its multiplatform spirit. And it is that for Microsoft the important thing is not where you use their services, but that you use them. This is why they are accessible from practically all platforms.

In this sense, Microsoft intends to go further with its email client. So, as we learned from information published by the company in the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company is already working on creating an Outlook extension for browsers.

Available in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome

In this way, in addition to being accessible through the Windows 10 Outlook and Mail applications, users will have at their disposal an extension in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome with which they can access the service from the same taskbar of the browser. . An extension that would work very similar to the current Microsoft 365 extension and put our email, calendar, and contact list with just one click.

This new extension will be available for corporate Exchange accounts as well as for Outlook.com and Hotmail. However, and although already in the roadmap of Microsoft 365, those of Redmond have not given information on its availability date. Limiting himself to indicating that it will happen throughout this year 2021. What do you think of this news? Do you see an interesting extension for Outllok in your browser?