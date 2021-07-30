VET increases its popularity and is consolidated by its high level of employability

Over the past five years, the number of VET students has increased by 18.6%, positioning itself as one of the training options that generates the most interest among students

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – July 30, 2021



Professional training is here to stay. After years relegated to the background, VET has established itself as the training option which best adapts to the real needs of the labor market and the one which, year after year, records high levels of employability. Over the past five years, the number of enrolled in training cycles has increased by 18.6%, according to data from the Professional Integration Statistics of Vocational Training Graduates (2019-2020 academic year) from the Ministry of Education. ‘Education and Vocational Training. Companies need qualified personnel and, more and more, they are asking to integrate specialized personnel in very specific fields into their teams. In this sense, VET plays a very important role, because it is an educational model that guides the student for the development of highly technical professions.

ILERNA, the main vocational training center in Spain, has also noticed this increased interest in VET. In just one year, the number of ILERNA students has increased by 80% (between September 2019 and September 2020). Jordi Giné, CEO of ILERNA Online, explains the reasons for the growing popularity of VET. “There is no doubt that this is the ideal educational model to move from the classroom to the company because, at the end of his studies, the student has a very attractive profile thanks to the technical knowledge and skills of specific trades that they have acquired throughout their training. And this is something that is valued very positively in the job market. In fact, 9 out of 10 ILERNA Online students find a job at the end of their training ”, specifies Giné.

ILERNA offers a wide range of middle and higher level training cycles for different training families such as health, administration, marketing, IT or image and sound, among others. “As a reference center, we are the ones who adapt to the needs of the student and not the other way around. This is why we offer different study methodologies – face-to-face, distance and the mixed option online + face-to-face – with the aim that the student finds at ILERNA, your best option to start your path towards professional success. At ILERNA, students receive quality training with a very practical approach and personalized attention from an expert teaching team, ”adds Giné.

Aware that the health crisis has created new needs, such as distance learning, ILERNA Online has launched an initiative through which everyone can access their training cycles free of charge and test how to study distance vocational training. The project is called Your ILERNA Experience and since its launch on July 20 it has been very well received. Over 1,000 people have requested free access to ILERNA’s online VET cycles.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric