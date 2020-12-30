VI Edition of the Canary Islands Human Resources Excellence Awards

It is undeniable that proper people management offers lasting competitive advantages, making businesses and entities of all kinds more productive and profitable. The people who coexist in organizations and the added value they bring have acquired particular importance in human resource management policies.

Valorize and support these policies Aguilar Abogados, Adecco, Link Soluciones and Wolters Kluwer, a world leader company in management software, with the participation of Fremap, the collaboration of the illustrious official associations of social graduates of the two provinces and of human capital As as Media Partner, they have decided to promote, after the success of the first five, the VI Edition of the Awards for Excellence in HR in the Canary Islands 2021. This initiative was born with the intention of highlighting professionalism in human resources management and to highlight the techniques and tools of management, organization and motivation of people within companies and organizations of the Canary Islands.

With the aim that interested companies can apply for this edition, a submission period has been opened which began on December 22 and will end on January 31, 2021. Currently, the awards for excellence in Human Resources of the Canary Islands are awarded in the following categories:

• Award of excellence in human resources in large companies

• Award for excellence in human resources in small and medium-sized businesses

• Award of excellence in human resources in public administration

• HR Excellence Award in Technology Projects

All information relating to this award can be found on the site https://www.premiosrrhhcanarias.com/.

