“Viability cannot be guaranteed” of tests before Christmas

Published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 2:43 PM

The Ayuso government qualifies the vice-president, Ignacio Aguado, who in an interview with Al Rojo Vivo launched his intention that before Christmas all the inhabitants of Madrid receive a free antigen test in pharmacies.

Community sources recall that it is the Ministry of Health that has the powers and that it is currently working on a serological strategy for the weeks to come. “Indeed, in this sense, the president has been asking for weeks the possibility of performing antigen tests in pharmacies to allow the exponential increase in access points to these tests and thus be able to test all Madrilenians”.

They add that at present “the viability of this question cannot be guaranteed – the authorization of the executive is lacking – and that in any case it is a task incumbent on the Ministry of Health”. In the same vein, and questioned on this subject by the media, the adviser Enrique López insisted on the fact that “the serological strategy is marked by the Ministry of Health” and defends that the assertion of President Ayuso is that pharmacies join together as resources and centers to perform antigen testing throughout the Community of Madrid.

Letter from Díaz Ayuso to Von Der Leyen

In fact, and after Aguado’s intervention in ARVs, the regional government made public the letter that Díaz Ayuso sent to President Úrsula Von Der Leyen on November 17: “We asked the Spanish government for a legal framework that would allow pharmacies to carry out tests without response ”from the authorities, specifies the president of Madrid in the letter.

Díaz Ayuso recalls that “COVID-19 pharmacy tests are already used in European countries such as France, Portugal and the United Kingdom, as well as in other consolidated health systems” and asks that “certain European authorities” validate “this new form of testing”.

“Currently, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) does not allow us to use these centers. That is why it would be useful for a European authority to be able to validate this new form of test, not only in Spain. but also for the rest of the European regions “adds Ayuso.